Ogun nurses protest alleged slapping of colleague by doctor at theatre suit

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesting nurses were led by the Chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ogun chapter, Adejoke Bello.

NAN also reports that a medical doctor was said to have slapped the student-nurse at the theatre suit on Sept. 24.

The nurses said that all efforts between the time of the incident and now to seek redress from the state government had yielded no result.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the angry nurses were chanting various songs to drive home their grievances, while also armed with placards bearing messages condemning the alleged act.

Some of the messages read: “End bullying of nurses”, “End nurses brutality”, “Bullying of nurses is not acceptable”, “Zero tolerance for nurses bullying, “Respect for nurses”, “Respect for care” and “Justice for nurses, a must”, among others.

Bello noted that the peaceful protest was to register their dissatisfaction and displeasure over what he called an unethical practice of the doctor.

According to her, the assault is against the public service rule and should not have happened, under any circumstance.

“It is gross misconduct for you to have slapped your subordinate at work. So we are here to say that the entire nurses in Ogun state won’t tolerate this.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This ordinarily should not have degenerated to this level of protest but we have written to the appropriate quarters since last Monday and we gave them 48 hours to address this unfortunate incident.

“But, we have heard nothing from them, especially the management of this hospital; they have not called us; so we are left with no choice but to mobilise for this peaceful protest,” he said.

Bello demanded that the medical practitioner be brought to justice, by public service rule.

”We are saying no to harassment and assault of nurses. We have told our nurses to go back to work but we have given the management of the hospital four hours to get back to us in black and white.

“We have equally done that to register our dissatisfaction with the poor treatment,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the hospital’s Unit Chairman of NANNM, Lola Idowu-Falujo, condemned the alleged harassment, saying that it fell below the provisions of the public service rule.

“We are doing our best in this hospital to care for our patients and move the state and the country forward. So we don’t deserve any form of maltreatment.

“We had written the management of the hospital and the state government since Friday but we have heard nothing. If they had responded, there might not be any need for this protest.

“We want the government to activate the state public service rules to handle this matter and ensure that justice is served,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary, Hospitals Management Board, Dr Olayinka Elemide, who addressed the protesting nurses, told journalists that the government was aware of the situation and already taking steps to address it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is aware of this situation and already taking steps to ensure that due process is followed.