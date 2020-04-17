Gov Dapo Abiodun made this known while addressing journalists on Friday in his Iperu-Remo residence.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that the President had, on March 30, announced the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory for two weeks to curb the Coronavirus pandemic.

He also announced the extension of the lockdown for another two weeks in a nationwide broadcast on April 12.

The governor, however, said that the decision to relax the lockdown order was due to the need to strike balance between public safety and welfare of the citizens.

The governor expressed appreciation to the president for “the painful but needful” decision to contain the spread of the disease ravaging the world.

He, however, called on the people to adhere strictly to all the safety precautions that could stop the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that residents would enjoy the lockdown relaxation on April 20, April 22 and April 24 from 7 am. to 2 pm., adding that this would be reviewed in the subsequent weeks.

“My dear fellow citizens of our Ogun State, we appreciate the serious health need to curb the spread of the virus and prevent those who have not contracted the virus from contracting it.

“But there is also the need to strike a delicate balance between public safety and welfare of the citizenry.

“In this regard, Ogun residents will have a window of relaxation from the renewed 14-day lockdown. It will be April 20, April 22 and April 24 between 7 am. and 2 pm. each day.

“This means that citizens are expected to remain indoors on April 18, April 19, April 21 and April 23,” he said.

Abiodun added that all interstate and international borders would remain closed during the period, while only essential service providers would be given chance to perform their duties.

He warned hoodlums perpetrating criminal acts not to test the will of the state government, as it had zero tolerance for crimes and criminal activities.

“If you test our will, the government and security agencies will be swift in apprehending you and bringing you to justice.

“I call on parents and guardians to ensure that the conduct and activities of their children and wards are in consonance with the law, order and public morality,” the governor added.