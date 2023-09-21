ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun Govt establishes special court to try cult-related cases

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor added that the state govt will also set up a Joint Anti-Cultism Security Task Force with the mandate to rid the state of the menace of cultism.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Credit: Twitter/@dapoabiodun]
Abiodun spoke after a joint security meeting, held at the Governor’s Office, in Abeokuta on Wednesday. He said that the state government would also set up a Joint Anti-Cultism Security Task Force comprising all major security outfits, with the mandate to rid the state of the menace of cultism.

The governor said that the state was also proposing an amnesty programme for cultists who might wish to renounce cultism and surrender their weapons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Abiodun had on Tuesday hinted that his administration would enact a law that would pronounce the death penalty on anyone caught engaging in cult activities in the state.

NAN reports that the governor had spoken during a visit to the Palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, following days of cult-related clashes in Sagamu, which left many dead and others injured. The governor said that the joint security meeting focused on providing adequate measures to eradicate cultism in the state.

“During the meeting that took place today (Wednesday), we engaged in fruitful discussions regarding the implementation of measures aimed at combating cultism in the state.

“Our primary focus was on establishing a special court, forming a joint operational force comprising various security agencies, and implementing a death penalty for cultism offences.

“In addition to these measures, we also deliberated on the possibility of introducing a period of amnesty.

” This would allow individuals who wish to surrender their weapons and renounce their affiliation with any cult-related groups and activities the opportunity to do so without fear of prosecution.

” We are dedicated to providing the Special Court and Joint Anti-Cultism Security Task Force with the necessary logistics and tools to support their operations effectively,” he said.

Abiodun said that the overall objective of the meeting was to address the issue of cultism through a multifaceted approach. He added that the approach would include legal and enforcement measures, rehabilitation efforts, and community engagement through our respected traditional leaders.

“In conclusion, we are determined to tackle the menace of cultism in our state head-on.

“This is by employing a combination of legal frameworks, law enforcement strategies, rehabilitation initiatives, and community involvement, we believe we can bring about lasting change,” he added.

