Ogun govt donates ₦200m to Borno following devastating flood

News Agency Of Nigeria

He further stated that Governor Abiodun had noted that the flood had caused an unimaginable humanitarian crisis in the state.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun [Twitter:@DapoAbiodunCON]
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun [Twitter:@DapoAbiodunCON]

Kayode Akinmade, the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Media and Strategy, announced the donation in a statement in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flood had destroyed property and displaced thousands of residents of the state.

Akinmade quoted Abiodun as saying the gesture was aimed at assisting the flood’s victims and providing immediate relief.

”He had earlier sent messages of condolence to the people and government of Borno.

“The governor had also commended the Borno Government for its prompt response, alongside interventions from the Federal Government,” the media adviser said.

”It is important for Nigerians to provide succour for the affected people.

“The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported that the flood began after the Alau Dam overflowed due to heavy rainfall, leading to the worst flooding the town had experienced in 30 years.

“According to reports, at least 414,000 people were displaced, and 30 lives lost in the devastating flood in Maiduguri, the Borno capital,” the governor was further quoted to have said.

