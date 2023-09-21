Ogun govt begins construction of 200-unit housing estate in Iperu

Jagunmolu Omoniyi, the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Housing, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abeokuta.

Omoniyi said the move would not only add to the housing stock in the state but also provide housing solutions to the emerging Remo Zone Economic Hub.

He added that this would be in line with the expected inflow of workers into the area.

“The site for the project has been cleared and the construction will complement government investment in the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport.”

Ominiyi stated further that the project would be executed through direct labour and the housing estate would consist of two-bedroom expandable bungalows, targeting low- and medium-class clients.

”Each unit will be offered to the public at N8.5 million for the carcass option and N15 million for the fully-finished units with mortgage options available through Gateway Mortgage Bank.

“The estate will be fully serviced with all basic amenities such as good drains and well-compacted road network, security architecture, lighting and water reticulation, playground, health and educational facilities,” he said.

The Special Adviser further said the project would boost the local economy as about 5,000 artisans and over 50 service providers would be available on-site.

