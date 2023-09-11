Ogun FRSC trains articulated vehicle drivers on defensive driving

The Ogun command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday commenced its Ember Months campaign with a training on defensive driving for drivers of articulated vehicles in the state.

Speaking at the training programme in Abeokuta, Anthony Uga, the Sector Commander, said that the essence of the training was to enhance road safety and reduce the rate of road crashes to the barest minimum during the season.

The Ember Months denotes the final four months of the calendar year i.e. September, October, November and December. These months are always perceived with a sense of foreboding arising from widespread misconceptions that they are usually doom-laden.

Uga said that the comprehensive training was meant for truck drivers across different companies and organisations in the state. The sector commander noted that the initiative was aimed at equipping the drivers with vital defensive driving skills and to encourage responsible and safe road culture.

“I advise drivers to always make themselves available to learn driving skills, as it will enhance their capacities and capabilities while on the road.

“This training is designed to add value to your profession. The way people drive is evolving, and you need to keep up. Knowledge is never a waste as every piece of knowledge acquired can save lives.

“With the ember months often associated with increased traffic and road accidents, I urge participants to always exercise extra caution.

“Please, be very careful and vigilant during these ember months,” he added.

Uga encouraged participants to share their new-found knowledge with fellow drivers who could not attend the training. The lecture, which was delivered by Deputy Route Commander Mayowa Ajayi, dwelt on the essential principles of driving culture.

Ajayi described defensive driving as a set of skills that enabled drivers to protect themselves from potential collisions caused by reckless drivers, impaired drivers, or adverse weather conditions.

He stressed that defensive drivers must anticipate the actions of others, understand traffic laws, and adapt to changing road conditions. He also emphasised the importance of regular vehicle maintenance.