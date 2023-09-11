ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ogun FRSC trains articulated vehicle drivers on defensive driving

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander said the training is to reduce the rate of road crashes to the barest minimum during the season.

FRSC (InformationNigeria)
FRSC (InformationNigeria)

Recommended articles

Speaking at the training programme in Abeokuta, Anthony Uga, the Sector Commander, said that the essence of the training was to enhance road safety and reduce the rate of road crashes to the barest minimum during the season.

The Ember Months denotes the final four months of the calendar year i.e. September, October, November and December. These months are always perceived with a sense of foreboding arising from widespread misconceptions that they are usually doom-laden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uga said that the comprehensive training was meant for truck drivers across different companies and organisations in the state. The sector commander noted that the initiative was aimed at equipping the drivers with vital defensive driving skills and to encourage responsible and safe road culture.

“I advise drivers to always make themselves available to learn driving skills, as it will enhance their capacities and capabilities while on the road.

“This training is designed to add value to your profession. The way people drive is evolving, and you need to keep up. Knowledge is never a waste as every piece of knowledge acquired can save lives.

“With the ember months often associated with increased traffic and road accidents, I urge participants to always exercise extra caution.

“Please, be very careful and vigilant during these ember months,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uga encouraged participants to share their new-found knowledge with fellow drivers who could not attend the training. The lecture, which was delivered by Deputy Route Commander Mayowa Ajayi, dwelt on the essential principles of driving culture.

Ajayi described defensive driving as a set of skills that enabled drivers to protect themselves from potential collisions caused by reckless drivers, impaired drivers, or adverse weather conditions.

He stressed that defensive drivers must anticipate the actions of others, understand traffic laws, and adapt to changing road conditions. He also emphasised the importance of regular vehicle maintenance.

Alhaji Haruna Adekunjo, the State Secretary, Parks Management Service, lauded the initiative and described it as desirous and timely. Adekunjo acknowledged the significance of responsible driving during the ember months, urging drivers to reduce speeding for the safety of all road users.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

Akintola Wiiliams inspired me into accounting profession - Ex-ICAN Chairman

Akintola Wiiliams inspired me into accounting profession - Ex-ICAN Chairman

Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records if...

Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records if...

Tinubu celebrates Igbinedion at 89

Tinubu celebrates Igbinedion at 89

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

FG plans to increase education funding by 25% - Minister of Education

FG plans to increase education funding by 25% - Minister of Education

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV