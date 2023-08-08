Ogun Customs seize 1,416 used tyres, goods worth ₦106.7m

The Area Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, said this in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Hammed Oloyede and made available to newsmen in Ota on Tuesday, August, 8, 2023.

Makinde said that the command also seized 2,113 bags of foreign rice of 50kg; 21 units of vehicles (means of conveyance & Tokunbo); and 17,950 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), amongst others.

The customs boss said that the seizures were made from different locations across Ogun and were mainly intelligence-driven. Makinde noted that the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized items was ₦106,757,592.00.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the command also generated the sum of ₦13.3 million as revenue in the month of July. According to him, the revenue was generated from baggage assessment and proceeds from auction sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Makinde said that the NCS had continued to sustain its performance on the mandate of revenue generation, trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling. He commended the compliant travelers for their honesty and patriotism which made part of the generated revenue a reality.

“Makinde wishes to enlighten the general public that the Command’s activities in Ogun State conform with the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

“In addition, various sections and subsections of the Act empower Customs’ operatives to carry out patrol freely in the exercise of their duties in enforcing Customs & Excise Laws, making seizures/detention and arrest of suspects in connection with smuggling activities.

“The Act also prescribes various punishments on trade-related matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Examples of such are obstruction of officers, hindrance, molestation or assaults on officers while on lawful duty and preventing seizure of items, or arrest of a suspect which attracts a fine of ₦5,000,000.00, imprisonment for five years or both,’’ the statement explained.

Makinde on behalf of the officers and men of the command commended the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, for his visit to the command on Aug. 6. He described the visit as an encouragement to officers and a morale booster.

He assured the comptroller-general of sustaining and improving the performance tempo of the command. Makinde commended the officers and men on their immense contributions to the laudable achievements of the command.