Ogun Assembly Speaker resumes duty after encounter with EFCC

Addressing newsmen at the assembly complex in Abeokuta, Mr Ayotunde Ojediran, the Chairman, Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Ogun Assembly chapter, expressed confidence in the leadership of the ninth legislature.

Ojediran explained that the association pledged its continued loyalty to the present House of Assembly leadership led by the speaker and the Clerk of the House, Deji Adeyemo.

“We are pledging 100 per cent loyalty to the leadership of the house.

“PASAN have confidence in the speaker and the Clerk of the House. We are glad to receive back to the house the speaker and the clerk.

“We appreciate our members for being committed to their job, while the speaker was away.

“We are telling the whole world that we have confidence in the speaker,” he said.

The PASAN chairman said that the association would continue to work and support the lawmakers toward the success of the assembly.