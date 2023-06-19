ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obi's tribunal case hits brick wall over INEC refusal to hand over evidence

News Agency Of Nigeria

Peter Obi's legal team informed the court that it appears INEC was deliberately delaying proceedings.

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Recommended articles

Obi and the LP are petitioners in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress (APC).

The LP and Obi told the Presidential Election Petition Court that due to INEC's refusal to provide them documents they asked for, they can't go on with their case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jubrin Okutepa, counsel for the LP, told the court that all the documents his client asked for from INEC were not provided.

"We are bringing this to your notice for your intervention because we have done everything humanly possible. This afternoon, INEC released few IreV reports from Lagos and Gombe.

These documents were certified since May 29. We have severally written letters detailing the documents we needed in proof of our petition. We have paid for most of these documents," he said.

He further informed the court that it appears that INEC was deliberately delaying proceedings.

Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), counsel for INEC, told the court that he received a letter dated May 15 from the petitioners and have not received any other letter after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All the documents that the subpoenaed witnesses are tendering were provided by INEC. We never denied the petitioners any document.

"I am a senior counsel and know the importance of this matter. They should stop this lamentation," he said.

Wole Olanipakun (SAN), counsel for Tinubu and Shettima, promised to ensure that a meeting between senior counsel holds to address the issues raised.

The court urged them to come to a better understanding so that the proceeding can go on smoothly as they pledged in their spirit of cooperation.

The petitioners through their counsel, Patrick Ikweato (SAN) brought their seventh witness (PW 7) to testify.

ADVERTISEMENT

The subpoenaed witness, Loretta Ogah, is an architect with Amazon Web Services incorporated (AWS). At the point of adopting her witness statement on oath, the respondents objected.

Mahmoud told the court that the petitioners just served them with the documents .

"I will not be in the position to examine the witness today, I need to study the documents," he said.

Olanipakun also objected to adoption of the witness statement.

"We are not saying that the witness should not go on with her evidence," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioners tendered the witness' employment letter by Amazon and her resumé and were admitted in evidence.

Also admitted were six reports showing the health status of AWS dashboard of cloud services in 33 regions and certificates of compliance.

Meanwhile, the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until Tuesday for the cross examination of the witness and further hearing of the petition.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: President Tinubu dissolves boards of all MDAs

BREAKING: President Tinubu dissolves boards of all MDAs

Obi's tribunal case hits brick wall over INEC refusal to hand over evidence

Obi's tribunal case hits brick wall over INEC refusal to hand over evidence

BREAKING: Tinubu retires all Service Chiefs, appoints new ones

BREAKING: Tinubu retires all Service Chiefs, appoints new ones

Kwara boat that caused drowning of over 100 was overloaded, no life jackets

Kwara boat that caused drowning of over 100 was overloaded, no life jackets

Lawmaker wants Tinubu to implement Oronsaye report on cutting governance costs

Lawmaker wants Tinubu to implement Oronsaye report on cutting governance costs

President Tinubu to make first official trip to France on Tuesday

President Tinubu to make first official trip to France on Tuesday

National Park recruits 10 security dogs to protect Abuja wildlife

National Park recruits 10 security dogs to protect Abuja wildlife

NAFDAC begins nationwide mop-up of unregistered herbal medicines

NAFDAC begins nationwide mop-up of unregistered herbal medicines

INEC officers tell tribunal only presidential election results failed to upload

INEC officers tell tribunal only presidential election results failed to upload

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory