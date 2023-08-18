ADVERTISEMENT
Obi's presence at APC chieftain's son's wedding sign of united Nigeria - Akpabio

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi made a surprise appearance at the wedding ceremony of an APC chieftain in Kano State.

Obi, the Labour Party presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 general elections, graced the wedding Fatiha of Abdullahi, the son of the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, in Kano State on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The wedding event was also attended by other APC chieftains led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who stood as the representative of the groom.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas, stood as the representative of the bride, Bilkisu Aliyu Sani Madaki, daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Aliyu Sani Madaki.

Speaking after the event, Akpabio noted that the presence of many high-profile personalities at the ceremony was a testament to the fact that the groom's father is a man of the people.

“You can see that even the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his people are here; this tells you that Nigeria will remain united as one entity,” the Senate President said.

The Chief Imam of Isyaku Rabiu Juma’at mosque, Sheikh Abdullahi Mahmud Salga, conducted the event according to Islamic rites.

Obi's presence at the wedding ceremony comes as a surprise to many largely due to his ongoing legal battle against President Bola Tinubu, the APC national leader.

Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, are currently contesting the victory of Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 poll after scoring 8,794,726 votes against Abubakar’s 6,984,520 votes and Obi’s 6,101,533.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

