Peter Obi's investments in Anambra worth next to nothing today - Soludo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Soludo said the value of investments the state made under Obi's government has plummeted over the years.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]
Speaking in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, Soludo initially denied knowledge of any investments made by the Labour Party presidential candidate during his time as the Governor of Anambra State.

Recall that Obi was a two-term governor of Anambra between 2006 to 2014, and he has repeatedly claimed to have invested the state's resources in ventures that are still yielding dividends till the present moment.

But, Soludo, who took the helms of affairs from Obi’s successor, Willie Obiano, said Obi's investments were worth next to nothing.

When asked if he plans to emulate some of the policies implemented by the Labour Party candidate, especially in the aspect of investments, Soludo respectfully shut down the suggestion.

He stated that he was invited for the interview to speak about his 2023 budget.

The governor was, however, asked about what had become of Obi’s investments in the state and if he was looking in that direction.

His response was that, “…by the way the one (investment) that you’re talking about, I don’t know anything about that. I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside.

Pulse reports that Obi is one of the leading candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

