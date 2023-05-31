The sports category has moved to a new website.
New Ebonyi deputy governor Obila not interested in listening to gossip

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deputy governor said that she does not listen to gossip and would treat all staff fairly.

The deputy governor of Ebonyi State, Patricia Obila [Twitter/@martins nwede]
The deputy governor of Ebonyi State, Patricia Obila [Twitter/@martins nwede]

Obila made the declaration on Tuesday when her predecessor, Dr Kelechi Igwe, officially handed over to her at the Old Government House, Abakaliki.

The deputy governor said that she does not listen to gossip and would treat all staff fairly.

"When someone tells me that another person is not good, is that person who reported, good?" she asked.

She urged the staff to be diligent and prayerful, noting that only God determines the affairs of men.

She thanked her predecessor for a successful handover, noting that she would always consult him for good.

"You have highlighted some points I need to look into and with the cooperation of my people, I will be guided.

"You have handed over assets and liabilities of the office to me and by God’s grace, I pray that the liabilities will not be more than the assets," she said.

Dr Igwe, the immediate past deputy governor, congratulated Obila on her assumption of duty and urged her not to disappoint the state.

"Do not allow anyone to mount unnecessary pressure on you and always let people know that you are not the governor.

"The staff gave me maximum cooperation to succeed and I humbly request that they extend the same to you," Igwe said, highlighting areas of successes and challenges to the deputy governor and assured of his cooperation to enable her to succeed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

