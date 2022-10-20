Peter Obi welcomed with cheers as he rides boat to visit Benue flood victims

The former Anambra State Governor on Thursday, October 20, 2020, visited several places in the state affected by the ravaging flood.

In a video that surfaced online, the frontline presidential candidate was seen being ferried on a canoe that was manually propelled by some youths of the community.

On arriving the community, the affected victims, mostly youths, trooped out to welcome Obi amid cheers and excitement.

Pulse Nigeria

Earlier in the day, the Labour Party presidential candidate had shared the news of visit to Benue State on his Twitter page where he expressed his commiserations for the victims.

Obi's tweet read: “I am in Benue State visiting and commiserating with the flood disaster victims. My solidarity and prayers are with them. -PO.”

This comes a day after Obi visited the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to sympathise with him over the flooding incident.

During the visit, Obi called on all presidential candidates to suspend their campaign activities and prioritise helping the affected victims of flooding incident across the country.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse reports that Nigeria is currently witnessing one of the most devastating flooding disasters in its history as several communities located along Rivers Niger and Benue have been submerged.

The Federal Government said over 600 people have died and over 1 million displaced as a result of the incident.