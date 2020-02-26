Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election has urged Christians to pray for unemployed youths in Nigeria during Lent.

The former governor made the call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in a tweet.

Obi said the future of the teeming unemployed youths in Nigeria is being jeopardised by the situation in the land.

He also called on Catholic faithful to pray for the victims of insecurity in the country.

He wrote: “As we begin our Lenten observance today, I urge fellow Catholics around Nigeria to remember and also pray for all those killed across Nigeria as a result of the looming insecurity.

“Let us also put in our prayers, the teeming unemployed youths in Nigeria today, whose future is being jeopardised by the situation in the land.”

In October 2019, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed that over 40 million Nigerians are unemployed.