The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi also asked the court to grant an order to interrogate INEC on information technology it used for the election.

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Recommended articles

The engineer, who identified himself as Anthony Chinwo, gave his evidence as the second petitioners' witness on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Though he told the court that he has adequate knowledge of the operation of back-end servers, Chinwo equally stated that he was not familiar with the application of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the general elections.

While being cross-examined, the witness, who also identified himself as an architect, told the court that he didn't feature in any key role during the presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The software engineer also admitted that Amazon Web Services, AWS, deployed by INEC for the general elections remains one of the most-trusted Cloud Computer Services providers with 99.9% security assurance.

“However, deployment of AWS is one thing, but utilizing it is something else,” he added.

Asked how he gathered information on the election, which he analysed, the witness, said, “My lords, I used publicly available INEC Application Programming Interface, API, to conduct analysis of the election.

“I used them to collect all the information that was available on the election. I did it over time during the period of the election.

The engineer cum architect maintained that INEC erred by failing to upload real-time data from the polling unit to its server, even though he also admitted that he was unable to vote on the election, nor was he staff of Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he knew the number of software that INEC deployed for the conduct of the election, the witness, said: “I am not a staff of INEC, so I am not in a position to know the number of softwares that made the component of the softwares that INEC used for the 2023 election.”

Chinwo was subsequently discharged from the witness box as the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel proceeded to admit in evidence, four INEC’s Forms EC40G from Bayelsa state, which Obi tendered through a member of his legal team, Patrick Ikweto, SAN.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

Obasanjo believes Nigeria ripe to have female president

Obasanjo believes Nigeria ripe to have female president

Nigeria wins UN Economic, Social Council seat

Nigeria wins UN Economic, Social Council seat

Sanwo-Olu appoints SSG, re-appoints 2 others

Sanwo-Olu appoints SSG, re-appoints 2 others

Tinubu signs bill to extend judicial officers retirement from 65 to 70 years

Tinubu signs bill to extend judicial officers retirement from 65 to 70 years

Kano APC seeks tribunal’s order to inspect governorship election materials

Kano APC seeks tribunal’s order to inspect governorship election materials

Yar’Adua bags posthumous award, ex-UNILAG VC, others honoured

Yar’Adua bags posthumous award, ex-UNILAG VC, others honoured

PDP wants Ogun, Nasarawa governorship tribunals transferred to Abuja

PDP wants Ogun, Nasarawa governorship tribunals transferred to Abuja

Family breaks silence on Anambra Senator’s death

Family breaks silence on Anambra Senator’s death

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter/@mzk11uk]

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week