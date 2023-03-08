ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Appeal Court turned down the request made by Obi that BVAS machines should not be reconfigured ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections this weekend.

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)
Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

Recommended articles

A three-member panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh, granted leave to the applicant for the purposes of configuring the BVAS for the election on Saturday.

The panel however, asked INEC to upload data to back-end server and make true Certified copy to the respondents.

ADVERTISEMENT

INEC in its motion filed on March 4, asked the appellate court to vary the ex parte order made in favour of Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), with regards to inspection of materials used for the presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the appellate court had on March 3, granted leave to Atiku Abubakar of the PPD and Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party to inspect election materials used by INEC to conduct the Feb. 25 presidential election.

The court granted the duo permission following two separate ex parte applications filed by Atiku and Obi, who came second and third respectively in the presidential election won by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The commission is asking the court to vary the order to allow it to reconfigure its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the March 11 governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counsel to INEC, Tanimu Inuwa , SAN said the application became necessary following an order restraining it from tampering with the information embedded in the BVAS machines until due inspection was conducted and Certified.

He added that the commission would require sufficient time to reconfigure the BVAS needed to conduct the election that would take place on Saturday.

He told the court that INEC would upload from back-end.

In his argument, counsel for Obi, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN prayed the court not to grant INEC’s application for granting it would mean losing the original information there.

ADVERTISEMENT

”All we are seeking is for a physical inspection of the BVAS so that the evidence is obtained before it will be configured” he told the court.

He therefore, opposed INEC application and urged the court not to grant it.

The three man panel of the appellate court after listening to their submissions adjourned until Wednesday for ruling.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC orders supplementary election in Doguwa's constituency

INEC orders supplementary election in Doguwa's constituency

BREAKING: Tribunal grants Tinubu's request to inspect election materials

BREAKING: Tribunal grants Tinubu's request to inspect election materials

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

2023 census will address developmental challenges- Emir

2023 census will address developmental challenges- Emir

Guber polls: INEC begins distribution of election materials in Yobe

Guber polls: INEC begins distribution of election materials in Yobe

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu speaks on Lekki toll gate shooting incident 3 days to election

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu speaks on Lekki toll gate shooting incident 3 days to election

Court orders removal of Benue LP dep. governorship candidate’s name from INEC list

Court orders removal of Benue LP dep. governorship candidate’s name from INEC list

New ANAP poll suggests PDP will win governorship elections in Rivers

New ANAP poll suggests PDP will win governorship elections in Rivers

Lagos Police investigates suspected burning of spare parts market

Lagos Police investigates suspected burning of spare parts market

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

World leaders congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect Tinubu

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate projects in Ibadan