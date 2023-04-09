The sports category has moved to a new website.
Obi laments fresh killings in Benue, abduction of 80 in Zamfara

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi called on the government to take extraordinary measures to stop bloodletting across the country.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Reports say no fewer than 400 persons have been killed in different parts of Benue State in the last three weeks following unabated attacks by suspected herdsmen who raided communities and IDPs camps.

The worst hit in the renewed attacks are communities in the Benue South District, the home of the Idoma-speaking people of the state.

Sources in those communities said 250 deaths have been recorded in Apa Local Government Area (LGA) alone while no fewer than 75 persons lost their lives in Otukpo LGA within this period.

The latest incident recorded on Friday, April 7, 2023, saw the marauders attack an IDPs camp located in the Mgbam community, close to Udei in Guma LGA, where over 40 persons were gruesomely murdered including a pregnant woman and children under one year.

One day prior, suspected bandits stormed farmland in Wanzamai village, Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State kidnapping children and women numbering about 80.

The gun-wielding attackers also abducted 20 other persons on farmland in the neighbouring Kaduna State.

Reacting to the spate of killings and kidnappings across the country, Obi in a series of tweets on Sunday, April 9, 2023, called on the government to take extraordinary measures to stop bloodletting across the country.

He described as unconscionable the ongoing bloodletting while also expressing his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Obi's tweets read: "I am deeply saddened by reports of the visceral violence and gruesome killing of the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Benue state and other parts of Benue, and the kidnapping of dozens of people in Wanzamai village in Zamfara.

"Such bloodletting is unconscionable and stands condemned. Government and all stakeholders must take extraordinary measures to address this menace that is impacting negatively on our existence as a nation.

"My deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those affected. May their souls rest in peace. For those kidnapped, my earnest prayer is for their safety and quick rescue. -PO"

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

