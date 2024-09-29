ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obi joins global leaders in Athens to discuss poverty, unemployment in Africa

News Agency Of Nigeria

He stressed that African leaders must confront insecurity head-on and reassure citizens of the state’s ability to maintain security without being undermined by non-state actors.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]

Recommended articles

The former governor of Anambra was speaking on Saturday in Athens, Greece’s capital, at an international dialogue of global leaders that includes former Presidents and top government officials.

Obi listed unemployment, corruption, poverty, and inequality among the variables militating against security and peaceful co-existence in Africa.

“I joined global leaders, former presidents, prime ministers, serving and retired senior government officials, military chiefs, renowned academics, and sports personalities in leadership dialogue focused on governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is particularly in the areas of security and the economy in today’s world, and the lessons for future leaders.

“In my brief presentation, I emphasised that as leaders, we must acknowledge the profound global and generational transformations confronting us,” he said.

He explained that despite vast human and material resources, there remained significant unmet needs in global governance.

He maintained that urgent attention must be given to enhancing collective security, lifting people out of poverty, and reducing injustice and inequality in society.

“In Africa, we face high levels of insecurity, alarming corruption, worsening poverty, huge youth unemployment, and gross inequality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Non-state actors have now taken over the security in some African nations, furthermore, many African countries under-invest in critical areas of development, such as health and education.

“Future African leaders must take bold, accelerated, just, and transformative actions to achieve far-reaching, people-centred development,” he added.

He stressed that African leaders must confront insecurity head-on and reassure citizens of the state’s ability to maintain security without being undermined by non-state actors.

He noted that corruption must be tackled with vigour, adding that leaders must invest in critical areas of development to improve health and education while addressing poverty, unemployment, hunger, and other pressing societal challenges.

He said that Nigeria has all the resources needed to move in this direction, and we remained committed to placing the nation on the right path.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lion mauls handler to death in zoo at Obasanjo's library

Lion mauls handler to death in zoo at Obasanjo's library

Obi joins global leaders in Athens to discuss poverty, unemployment in Africa

Obi joins global leaders in Athens to discuss poverty, unemployment in Africa

Kaduna Gov gifts appointees, party executives, others land for hard work

Kaduna Gov gifts appointees, party executives, others land for hard work

Sanwo-Olu pledges to give Edo governor-elect ideas he used to move Lagos forward

Sanwo-Olu pledges to give Edo governor-elect ideas he used to move Lagos forward

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

Make sure Nigeria remains giant of Africa - Tinubu tells Armed Forces

Make sure Nigeria remains giant of Africa - Tinubu tells Armed Forces

NSCDC dismisses officer for supplying drugs, ammunition to Zamfara bandits

NSCDC dismisses officer for supplying drugs, ammunition to Zamfara bandits

Netanyahu says killing Nasrallah settling accounts with ‘arch-murderer

Netanyahu says killing Nasrallah settling accounts with ‘arch-murderer

Our true identity is not that of opposition but ruling party - Ogun PDP chairman

Our true identity is not that of opposition but ruling party - Ogun PDP chairman

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students [skyscrapercity]

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students

Governor Uba Sani received the prestigious 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2024 plaque and certificate. [Facebook]

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics