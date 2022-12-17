Peter Obi condemns 'targeted killing' of Labour Party candidate in Imo

Gunmen strike: Reports say gunmen invaded Eleghu's country home in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022, and shot for over two hours, killing the candidate in the process.

It was gathered that the rampaging gunmen also set fire to his home and destroyed his property including a motorcycle.

The criminals were said to have visited the homes of other politicians in the area but they did not meet them.

Peter Obi reacts: Reacting to the development, the Labour Party presidential candidate in a post on his Twitter page on Friday described Eleghu's killing as "targeted."

Obi said the development has violated the spirit of the Peace Accord signed by all the presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He also called on the federal and state security agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of the crime.

Obi's tweet read: "I am deeply disturbed by the evidently targeted killing of the Labour Party State House of Assembly Candidate for Onuimo LGA in Imo state, Hon. Christopher Eleghu at his home. His house and cars were reportedly set ablaze.

"I condemn these heinous acts in the strongest possible terms. Such acts violate our spirit of security, civility and the recently signed Peace Accord. Federal and State security agencies must work assiduously to uncover those behind this killing. -PO"

Second death in two weeks: Pulse reports that Eleghu's killing was the second the Labour Party has suffered in a fortnight.