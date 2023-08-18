ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obi expresses sadness over death of 36 soldiers due to helicopter mishap

News Agency Of Nigeria

Peter Obi prayed God to grant eternal rest to the dead, console their families and console them as a nation over this great loss.

Peter Obi [Channels TV]
Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Obi, the former Anambra governor made this know in a statement via his official X handle (formerly Twitter) in Lagos on Friday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigerian Air Force on Thursday, announced that an MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed in Niger State.

A statement by the spokesman, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the aircraft crashed in Chukuba Village, Niger, saying that preliminary investigation had commenced to ascertain the cause of the air mishap.

Obi said the death of the soldiers, reportedly killed in a terrorist ambush in Niger and the ill-fated military helicopter, on a rescue mission, in the same state was unfortunate and disheartening.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed concerns over the deplorable level of insecurity in most parts of the country which, had continued to cost the nation precious lives and property with the attendant economic costs.

Obi also expressed sympathy to families of the patriotic slain soldiers who had paid the supreme price for their fatherland in a very painful way, fighting against insecurity in the country.

“The continual loss of lives, of our military men and other citizens, to insecurity is very painful and disgusting.

“We must unite as a people, to subdue this monster of insecurity threatening our collective existence, without which, no development will be experienced in the country,” he said.

While commiserating with the military agencies over the sad incidents, Obi urged them not to be dispirited over the challenges they faced but to see them as the inevitable path to go before achieving a safe and secure nation for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “I commiserate with our military agencies whose personnel have continued to pay the supreme price, for peace and security in our nation.

“I want you to remain courageous and resilient in the fight. I will also like to encourage a full-scale investigation to be carried out to unravel the cause of the helicopter crash as a way of preventing future occurrences.”

The former Anambra governor restated his commitment to ensuring safe and secure Nigerians, adding that fighting insecurity in the country would always be his top priority. According to him, fighting insecurity squarely, remains my priority in the New Nigeria, and so should it be, for long-lasting peace and progress in Nigeria.

Finally, Obi prayed God to grant eternal rest to the dead, console their families and console them as a nation over this great loss. He said they would never give up on their nation as it was their greatest heritage in whose service all their sacrifices became noble acts.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra Community seeks basic amenities in holding camp as water level rises

Anambra Community seeks basic amenities in holding camp as water level rises

Nigerian ambassador denies social media comments credited to him as fake

Nigerian ambassador denies social media comments credited to him as fake

Aiyedatiwa hails Tinubu on ₦5 billion palliatives for States

Aiyedatiwa hails Tinubu on ₦5 billion palliatives for States

New COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 observed by WHO

New COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 observed by WHO

Obi expresses sadness over death of 36 soldiers due to helicopter mishap

Obi expresses sadness over death of 36 soldiers due to helicopter mishap

NADDC inaugurates solar powered electric vehicle charging station in UNN

NADDC inaugurates solar powered electric vehicle charging station in UNN

₦5 billion palliative is wasteful – Falana argues

₦5 billion palliative is wasteful – Falana argues

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudy, sunny weather conditions from Friday

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudy, sunny weather conditions from Friday

Kwara set to create enabling environment for businesses - Deputy Governor

Kwara set to create enabling environment for businesses - Deputy Governor

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE