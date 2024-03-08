ADVERTISEMENT
Obi celebrates Nigerian women for contributions to nation's development

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, it is reported that in the 2023 elections, of the over 15,000 candidates who contested for different elective positions, only about 10 per cent were women.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Peter Obi, the main opposition voice and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has praised Nigerian women for their immeasurable contributions to the nation’s development.

Obi conveyed the felicitation in a statement he issued to celebrate the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) on Friday.

The statement was released by the party’s Chief Spokesman, Dr Yunusa Tanko, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to acknowledge the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

It is also a call to action for gender equality.

This year’s IWD has the theme – “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”.

Obi said that the IWD was set out to celebrate the potentiality of women folks globally.

“I like therefore to use this unique day to join the international community in celebrating women all over the World.

“Their existence has made procreation in the World possible.

“On a special day like this, I like to especially celebrate Nigerian women whose inestimable contributions to our nation have continued to greatly impact our growth and development.

“We appreciate the resilience, perseverance and tireless sacrifices of our Nigerian women, who in the face of the many challenges facing our nation, continue to resonate with hope for a better nation,” he said.

According to him, a report by Country Meters shows that women account for 49.4 per cent of the total population in Nigeria.

He said that such significant numbers if adequately empowered, would contribute significantly to our national development.

According to him, education remains the greatest empowerment for all, especially for women.

“Sadly, the poor female school enrolment in Nigeria has remained a source of worry.

“UNICEF reports that 50 per cent of Nigerian girls are not attending school at the basic level, which is the most important, with girls accounting for about 7.6 million of the about 18 million out-of-school children in the country.

“These challenges must, therefore, be addressed, to raise a generation of empowered and productive women who will contribute to our national development, peace, and progress,” he said.

Obi called for a broad inclusion of women in governance.

He lamented that the political participation of women in governance has remained very low, despite the National Gender Policy which demands 35 per cent involvement of women in all governance processes.

He added that it was reported that women accounted for 41 per cent of ownership of micro-businesses in Nigeria with about 23 million female entrepreneurs in the SME sector, who with adequate support, would aid our journey from consumption to production.

“More women, therefore, must be given the chance to play active roles in governance.

“Our women have continued to distinguish themselves in leadership positions and public offices. When given more opportunities, I believe they will do more.

“The entrepreneurial spirit of our women, when encouraged and supported, will greatly impact our economic development.

“United with our women, therefore, our journey to the New Nigeria becomes even more possible,” Obi said.

