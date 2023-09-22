ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obi, BUA, others lose Abuja lands as Wike revokes 165 plots

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike had vowed that he would stop at nothing to ensure that the FCT master plan was restored.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter/@GovWike]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter/@GovWike]

Recommended articles

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, approved the revocation of lands located in areas such as Maitama, Gudu, and Wuye, which had the highest revocation (41); Katampe, Katampe Extension, Wuse 2, Jabi, Utako, Idu Industrial zone, and Asokoro which had the second highest revocation (39).

This is contained in a notice issued on the night of Thursday, September 21, 2023, by the FCT administration.

The administration disclosed that the affected plots were revoked due to the allottees' refusal to commence development within a stipulated time frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notice signed by the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, said: “The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA hereby informs the general public that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978, revoked the under listed plots with names and titles as reflected in our records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development.

Some of the plots revoked in Maitama district A05 bore names like Liyel Imoke, Musa Aboki Egu, Hassan Hadejia and Ishaya Baba.

While in Jabi, the allottees' names included Sam Nda-Isaiah and Donubari Josephine Kogbara, with Katampe district showing Peter Gregory Obi, BUA International, among others.

In other areas, the revoked plots had names as Julius Berger Nigeria, Honeywell Construction, Uffot Joseph Ekaette, Shittu Mohammed, Udoma Udo Udoma, Kanu Agabi, Niki Niki Tobi, Ishaku Bello, and others.

This development followed an earlier warning by Wike that he would stop at nothing to ensure that the master plan of the nation's capital was restored.

ADVERTISEMENT

On assumption of office in August, the Minister had threatened to revoke plots that had not been developed or those whose ground rents had not been paid for years.

He subsequently gave a grace period of two weeks for allottees to resolve the ground rent payment or risk revocation of their allocations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi, BUA, others lose Abuja lands as Wike revokes 165 plots

Obi, BUA, others lose Abuja lands as Wike revokes 165 plots

Commission to establish Boko Haram museum in Borno

Commission to establish Boko Haram museum in Borno

Labour Party mourns Mohbad, sympathises with his child

Labour Party mourns Mohbad, sympathises with his child

Oriwu Junior College wins 2023 Lagos children’s quiz competition, gets ₦1m

Oriwu Junior College wins 2023 Lagos children’s quiz competition, gets ₦1m

NYSC collaborating with security agencies to free abducted corps members – DG

NYSC collaborating with security agencies to free abducted corps members – DG

Tinubu woos investors at Nigeria-US business roundtable

Tinubu woos investors at Nigeria-US business roundtable

No more accidental shooting by customs officers - CG promises Nigerians

No more accidental shooting by customs officers - CG promises Nigerians

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police