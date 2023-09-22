Obi, BUA, others lose Abuja lands as Wike revokes 165 plots

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, approved the revocation of lands located in areas such as Maitama, Gudu, and Wuye, which had the highest revocation (41); Katampe, Katampe Extension, Wuse 2, Jabi, Utako, Idu Industrial zone, and Asokoro which had the second highest revocation (39).

This is contained in a notice issued on the night of Thursday, September 21, 2023, by the FCT administration.

The administration disclosed that the affected plots were revoked due to the allottees' refusal to commence development within a stipulated time frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notice signed by the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, said: “The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA hereby informs the general public that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978, revoked the under listed plots with names and titles as reflected in our records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development.”

Some of the plots revoked in Maitama district A05 bore names like Liyel Imoke, Musa Aboki Egu, Hassan Hadejia and Ishaya Baba.

While in Jabi, the allottees' names included Sam Nda-Isaiah and Donubari Josephine Kogbara, with Katampe district showing Peter Gregory Obi, BUA International, among others.

In other areas, the revoked plots had names as Julius Berger Nigeria, Honeywell Construction, Uffot Joseph Ekaette, Shittu Mohammed, Udoma Udo Udoma, Kanu Agabi, Niki Niki Tobi, Ishaku Bello, and others.

This development followed an earlier warning by Wike that he would stop at nothing to ensure that the master plan of the nation's capital was restored.

ADVERTISEMENT

On assumption of office in August, the Minister had threatened to revoke plots that had not been developed or those whose ground rents had not been paid for years.