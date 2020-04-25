Taiwo Akerele, the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has resigned.

According to Punch, his resignation was not connected with the lingering crisis between the Governor and the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Akerele said his decision to part ways with the Edo State Government is based on principles.

“I am solidly with His excellency Mr Godwin Obaseki in his quest to transform Edo state. His mission and vision resonate with mine.

“This is all I have to say, I will like to be given the opportunity to go private as I part ways administratively with the government based on principles.

“I thank his excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity and also thanks to His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for his immense leadership and support during the period I served in this capacity. May his reign be long and peaceful. Amen.”