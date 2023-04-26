The sports category has moved to a new website.
Obaseki wants to be remembered for quality education legacy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obaseki's grand plan is to make Edo the best place to live and work by the year 2050.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
Obaseki made this known during the Edo State Education Week 2023 with the theme, "Education for Alaghodaro: Investing in quality education and access for our children and youth," in Benin.

He noted that his vision for the state in the next decade was to see that the state did not rely on oil resources alone from the Federal Government to run the economy.

"The future we seek is one in which millions of well-educated citizens can participate in our economy with the advantage of the knowledge and education which they have acquired.

"Our grand plan is to make Edo the best place to live and work by the year 2050, and we have realised that there is no better way to achieve this dream than through education.

"It is expedient to reiterate that the most cherished legacy I want to be remembered for as the governor of Edo is a legacy that we were able to transform public education.

"And opportunities for children across the various strata of our society so that they can get a decent world-class education, just like we did growing up," he said.

According to the governor, "As many of you know, we started these reforms in 2018, when we launched the Edo State Basic Education Transformation (EdoBEST) programme.

"The programme sets a structure to address fundamental challenges such as quality of teachers, infrastructure and learning materials," he added.

Obaseki, however, expressed gratitude to the World Bank and other stakeholders for their support in sustaining the EdoBEST which had enhanced the quality of education in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Joan Oviawe, said the ministry was committed to making every child a reading champion.

