RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obaseki vows to recover every land illegally converted by land grabbers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, says his administration will recover every land illegally converted by land grabbers from communities and individuals across the state.

Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Recommended articles

Obaseki said, “We are resolute in our determination to restore and preserve the land administration system in the state. This is why we have intensified the campaign against land-grabbing.

“We are determined to rid our state of non-state actors and overlords who have become a nuisance and deprive communities and individuals of their property.

“We are going to bring the full weight of the law upon the individuals and groups involved and bring the perpetrators and their collaborators to justice.

“We have taken possession of a government acquisition in the Irhirhi-Arogba-Obazagbon-Ogheghe axis of the Benin metropolis for the development of a new town.

“The new town is the first phase of the Benin Masterplan, which is intended to redistribute the city’s population in a properly planned settlement.

“I want to assure the citizens of Edo State that my government has set up a special squad which will recover every inch of land illegally converted by land grabbers from communities and individuals.”

Obaseki said his government would continue to pursue reforms and policies to improve the livelihoods of the people and guarantee economic prosperity for the state.

He pledged that his administration would ensure it implemented policies that would reduce wastes but increase the state’s revenue.

He said: “We have redesigned the government to become more streamlined and functional, ensuring that we are focused on delivering optimal service to the public.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't protest, pray for me – Mbaka begs Adoration Ministry members

Don't protest, pray for me – Mbaka begs Adoration Ministry members

Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project

Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project

South East APC women rally support for Tinubu/Shettima in Imo

South East APC women rally support for Tinubu/Shettima in Imo

FG to add 817MWs to national grid to boost power supply –TCN

FG to add 817MWs to national grid to boost power supply –TCN

Presidency dismisses Peter Obi’s accusations of 'silent arrests'

Presidency dismisses Peter Obi’s accusations of 'silent arrests'

Buhari meets Jonathan, pledges restoration of oil licence to Bayelsa

Buhari meets Jonathan, pledges restoration of oil licence to Bayelsa

PDP administrations left N11bn pension arrears in Kwara - Govt

PDP administrations left N11bn pension arrears in Kwara - Govt

Insecurity: FCT minister orders sealing of abandoned building in Maitama

Insecurity: FCT minister orders sealing of abandoned building in Maitama

Lagos govt appeals N750,000 judgment against LASTMA

Lagos govt appeals N750,000 judgment against LASTMA

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders