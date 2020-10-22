Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state on Monday to quell civil unrest after hoodlums hijacked the nationwide #ENDSARS protest in the state.

The curfew will now begin from 4 pm to 6 am daily, starting from Friday, October 23, and would be reviewed after 72 hours.

The state government announced this in a statement by Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy on Thursday.

While urging resident of the state to adhere to the new directive, Osagie reassured them that the Obaseki-led administration remains committed to the security of lives and property.

He also advised Edo residents to go about their normal businesses and return home before the curfew begins.

On Monday, hoodlums attacked two prisons in the state freeing over 2000 inmates.

Meanwhile, Gov Obaseki has asked inmates who escaped from prisons on Monday to return by Friday before the state government goes after them.