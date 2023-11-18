Obaseki blames global inflation on COVID-19 pandemic

Obaseki stated this while delivering his keynote address on Friday at the 2023 Delta State Executive Council Retreat in Asaba.

The retreat has the theme: “Delivering the M.O.R.E Agenda for Advancing Delta: Strategies Enablers”.

The theme was aimed at ensuring that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Delta government align their programmes and activities with the Delta’s Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration’s policy focus.

Obaseki, who spoke on “Innovative Approach to Building a State that Works for the Citizens (Opportunities, Challenges and Prospects for Advancing the Delta State Economy), said that the pandemic triggered global inflation.

According to him, the pandemic of three years ago had driven global inflation to an all-time high.

”Since the era of COVID-19, there has been a significant increase in the use of technology and Artificial Intelligence in doing things, the effect on developing countries like Nigeria is frightening”.

He, however, warned that sub-national and local governments must work assiduously to deliver for the people.

Obaseki disclosed plans to buy back the state’s shares in the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), adding that talks were ongoing between Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo states to repurchase the shares.

On his part, Oborevwori assured of his administration’s commitment to ensuring excellence, process-driven and result-oriented governance for the people of the state.

He said that the strategic imperatives of the M.O.R.E agenda have been distilled into deliverables that can be measured, tracked, and reported.

“These key performance indicators will enable us to measure our progress as an administration based on established timelines and benchmarks for success.

“This will in turn, enable the efficiency of government, enhance performance, hold the MDAs accountable, and promote judicious utilization of resources.

“It is my earnest expectation that this forum will provide the pathway for us to deliver on the promises of the M.O.R.E agenda.

“Through fiscal responsibility, synergy among the MDAs, robust community engagement, effective public communication, creative execution of programmes, and excellent service delivery,” he said.

Oborevwori said that a key component of his administration’s policy thrust was to ensure a credible feedback mechanism.

“For us to achieve our stated goals, MDAs must constantly monitor the progress of projects under their jurisdiction and formulate a mechanism for feedback and evaluation.

“As evidenced by the projects that we have so far completed and embarked upon, this administration is process-driven, result-oriented, and excellence-inclined.

“Indeed, we are poised to advance the state into an era that will accelerate the realization of its full potential through the M.O.R.E agenda.

“Towards this end, the Commissioners are expected to sign a Performance Bond at the end of this retreat.

“This is not meant to scare anybody. It is to serve as a motivation to stay focused on the deliverables that have been established,” he said.

“As I stated in my inauguration speech, the M.O.R.E agenda is designed to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth and private sector job creation.

” Also to strengthen the human capital, build an enabling infrastructure, bolster public financial management, and improve governance and accountability systems for improved service delivery.

“The issues before us are simple – they are about improving the quality of life of our people, about building bridges of social cohesion, about giving our people hope of a better tomorrow, and about accelerated development.

“To effectively achieve this target, it demands thought and action from me and all those who have the privilege to serve as elected officials, political appointees, or civil servants,” he said.

Earlier, the Delta Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, thanked the governor for organizing the retreat, adding that it would give participants insight into the philosophy and clear vision of the Agenda.

Onyeme said that there was a new Sheriff in town whose agenda was geared towards reshaping the tools of governance for greater efficiency as encapsulated in his M.O.R.E agenda.