Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rrufai has a good student.

During his visit to the governor at Government House in Kaduna on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, the ex-president said El-Rufai is one of the best persons to work with.

Recall that El-Rufai served during Obasanjo's administration first as director-general, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and later as minister for federal capital territory (FCT).

He said, “He is one of the best persons to work with; El-Rufai is a near-genius,” Obasanjo said.

“We need a character like this, a man that you know where you stand with him. Any job given to him will be well done.

“I made women matter in my government. He has done the same in Kaduna. He is a very good learner.”

Obasanjo described his visit to Kaduna as homecoming saying he is a son of the soil.

The former president said he built his first house in Makera area of the city when he served at the Mogadishu battalion of the Nigerian army in Kaduna.