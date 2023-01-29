Obasanjo, CAN raise funds for new Bible Society building.

The former President said this at the fundraising event organised by the body on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Held at the Shepherd Hill Baptist Church in Lagos, the event chaired by Obasanjo also had in attendant President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Daniel Okoh; CAN Lagos Chairman, Stephen Adegbite; Evangelist Esther Ajayi, amongst others.

While calling on Christians to ensure they donate towards building a new Bible House for the organisation, the former President lamented that the current building that served as the BSN's office is an eyesore.

Obasanjo's words: “If the office of the Bible Society of Nigeria is as poor as the worst place, then we need a new and respectable building fitting the society.”

Also, as the event progressed, the former President acknowledged the donations made by different organisations while calling for more for the realisation of the project.

On his part, the CAN President, who also spoke on the importance of the new building for the BSN, expressed the belief that the gathering will see to the need.