Obasanjo, CAN raise funds for new Bible Society building

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obasanjo lamented that the building that currently served as the organisation's office is not befitting of a Christian body.

Obasanjo, CAN raise funds for new Bible Society building.
Obasanjo, CAN raise funds for new Bible Society building.
The former President said this at the fundraising event organised by the body on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Held at the Shepherd Hill Baptist Church in Lagos, the event chaired by Obasanjo also had in attendant President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Daniel Okoh; CAN Lagos Chairman, Stephen Adegbite; Evangelist Esther Ajayi, amongst others.

While calling on Christians to ensure they donate towards building a new Bible House for the organisation, the former President lamented that the current building that served as the BSN's office is an eyesore.

Obasanjo's words: If the office of the Bible Society of Nigeria is as poor as the worst place, then we need a new and respectable building fitting the society.”

Also, as the event progressed, the former President acknowledged the donations made by different organisations while calling for more for the realisation of the project.

On his part, the CAN President, who also spoke on the importance of the new building for the BSN, expressed the belief that the gathering will see to the need.

Okoh's words:I want to thank the Almighty God for making it possible, for granting us God health and traveling mercies to be able to converge in this place to do this fundraising so that we take away the shame of the Nigerian Christians. I believe that this gathering will be the beginning of new possibilities to happen to us as Nigerian Christians.”

Nurudeen Shotayo

