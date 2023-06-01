The sports category has moved to a new website.
Oba of Benin writes Tinubu, demands more opportunity for youths

News Agency Of Nigeria

The monarch pleaded with Tinubu to give more opportunity to youth development in the country.

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.
The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

Oba Ewuare II in a congratulatory letter to the President, which he signed on behalf of the Royal Court of Benin, Benin Royal family and the people of Edo, urged him to prioritise youth development.

He prayed to God and his Ancestors to grant the Nigerian leader the enablement to pilot the affairs of the nation.

The letter partly read, “Your swearing-in ceremony as the 16th President of this great country was as a result of fulfilment of destiny, the people’s will and wish of God Almighty who made it possible to assume the mantle of leadership.

“From your antecedent, we have no doubt, that you will excel in this position and fulfil your mandate to Nigerians.

“We, however, plead with your Excellency to give more opportunity to youth development in this country”, Oba Ewuare II said.

