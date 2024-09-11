ADVERTISEMENT
Oba of Benin orders traditional rite to make Edo election free of violence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Oba’s directive is aimed at ensuring that the upcoming governorship election in the state is free from violence and other forms of electoral malpractices.

His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony ensures a peaceful and hitch-free gubernatorial election in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, the Esere of Benin on Wednesday in Benin.

The ceremony, which involves waving away calamity, is to be performed with traditional items and carried out immediately.

According to him, the Oba’s directive is aimed at ensuring that the forthcoming Sept. 21, gubernatorial election in the state is free from violence and other forms of electoral malpractices.

The Esere of Benin noted that the Oba’s directive is targeted at “preventing evil from Edo, especially before, during, and after the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

“The “Bisusu” ceremony is a traditional ritual performed by the Benin people to ward off evil and calamity from their land.

“By directing the chiefs to perform this ceremony, the Oba is invoking traditional powers to ensure a peaceful and orderly election,” Obamwonyi said.

He said the performance of the “Bisusu” ceremony would involve all Chiefs, Enigie, Ikao, Edionwere, and Igie Ohen of various deities in the Benin Kingdom.

He said with the directive, traditional leaders in the Benin Kingdom were expected to take immediate action to perform the ceremony and use their influence to ensure a peaceful election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

