O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation donates over N60 million relief items to flood victims in Rivers

#FeatureByOBLBF: The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has distributed relief items worth N60 million to 2,000 families displaced by the ongoing flood emergency in Akinima, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State in line with its humanitarian mandate.

Dr Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, said that over the past 21 years, the Foundation has remained committed to caring for the underprivileged through impactful interventions due to its mission.

“In addition to our routine work, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation will provide humanitarian relief to Nigerians when disasters like the flood emergency so many people in Nigeria are facing occur. As the flooding worsened, we received many phone calls from communities where we have intervened over the years.

"The water rose very quickly. We heard that Akinima was submerged. We knew that reaching the families in the ad hoc IDP camps in Akinima was urgent because they were isolated due to the water volume.

"A team that we sent on a reconnaissance mission a few weeks ago to assess the situation reported that the situation families were in was worse than what we witnessed ten years ago in the same places. We lent a helping hand then. We are standing with the displaced families now.

Dr Mrs Lulu-Briggs added that the flooding is a reminder that climate change is real. She called on governments and international bodies to support NGOs working where the impact of Climate change is greatest to build resilience, adaptation and mitigation strategies on ground.

Dr O.B. Lulu-Briggs thanked the Foundation’s partners, including the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, which provided logistics and security support, Old Port Harcourt City Association of Friends, the traditional ruler of Akinima Community and his Council of Chiefs, volunteers, friends, and family.

The Chairman, who added that the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation was ready to partner with other stakeholders to reach more families affected by flooding, assured the Akinima Community of sustained support. “We are standing in solidarity with you today. We wish you all the best as you build back your lives. We will stay in touch and lend a helping hand in the coming days.

One of the beneficiaries, Awori Onisofein, praised the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, saying its intervention was timely and valuable because most of the people and families had nothing.

We appreciate this thoughtful and kind gesture by the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation. It is commendable because survival has been challenging. We are grateful that the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation dared to reach us even though the water has made our community inaccessible. We appreciate the Foundation’s generosity and pray that God continues to bless them,” he said.

Another beneficiary, who received medical care, 77-year-old Madam Susanna Elijah, appreciated the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s help.

“We are thrilled with these items. All of us, the elderly, adults and children, are relieved and understandably so, because life has been tough living here. We lost everything and are barely managing to survive here. We did not know whether they would return when they came at the height of the flood.

"But they have been coming in the past with free health, so we were very hopeful. They have not disappointed. All the items the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has given us will make life easier,” she said.

