OAU students demand reversal of tuition hike, threaten protest

Abass Ojo, the president of the union, made the appeal at a news conference at the university premises in Ile-Ife on Monday.

The institution had in a release by its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, disclosed that the decision to hike the tuition was taken by the Senate of the University at its emergency meeting on Sept. 12

Ojo said that the leadership of the Union had issued a five-day ultimatum to the school management to reverse fee increment, starting from September 15 to September 19.

He said that if the school management refused to reverse the increment after the ultimatum, the union would embark on series of peaceful protest and other activities.

Ojo said that students’ union in all the federal universities were in accord to fight against tuition increment in all campuses in the country.

According to him, it is OAU Students’ Union that is delaying the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) at the state and federal level on when to shut activities in various campuses.

“We are the one keeping others waiting. We told them to exercise patience until after the ongoing dialogue with the management,” he said.

Ojo said that the excuse given by the school management that the increment was due to the fact that the Federal Government only pay staff salaries, while the university is responsible for other expenses, was not tenable.

