ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

OAU students demand reversal of tuition hike, threaten protest

News Agency Of Nigeria

The students called on the FG to increase budgetary allocation to the education sector toward providing quality education.

Obafemi Awolowo University Gate. [Punch]
Obafemi Awolowo University Gate. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Abass Ojo, the president of the union, made the appeal at a news conference at the university premises in Ile-Ife on Monday.

The institution had in a release by its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, disclosed that the decision to hike the tuition was taken by the Senate of the University at its emergency meeting on Sept. 12

Ojo said that the leadership of the Union had issued a five-day ultimatum to the school management to reverse fee increment, starting from September 15 to September 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that if the school management refused to reverse the increment after the ultimatum, the union would embark on series of peaceful protest and other activities.

Ojo said that students’ union in all the federal universities were in accord to fight against tuition increment in all campuses in the country.

According to him, it is OAU Students’ Union that is delaying the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) at the state and federal level on when to shut activities in various campuses.

“We are the one keeping others waiting. We told them to exercise patience until after the ongoing dialogue with the management,” he said.

Ojo said that the excuse given by the school management that the increment was due to the fact that the Federal Government only pay staff salaries, while the university is responsible for other expenses, was not tenable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ojo called on the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to the education sector toward providing quality education.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army holds special operation to tackle insecurity in Nasarawa, Benue

Army holds special operation to tackle insecurity in Nasarawa, Benue

SMEs will sustain Nigeria’s economic growth — US Treasury Deputy Secretary

SMEs will sustain Nigeria’s economic growth — US Treasury Deputy Secretary

OAU students demand reversal of tuition hike, threaten protest

OAU students demand reversal of tuition hike, threaten protest

Tinubu set to address General Assembly at the ongoing 78th UNGA

Tinubu set to address General Assembly at the ongoing 78th UNGA

11 passengers abducted as gunmen attack another Benue Link bus

11 passengers abducted as gunmen attack another Benue Link bus

Police confirm 8 dead, 9 arrested in Sagamu cult clashes

Police confirm 8 dead, 9 arrested in Sagamu cult clashes

Lagos High Court admits FBI's report in Mompha's trial

Lagos High Court admits FBI's report in Mompha's trial

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Rep member calls on FG to address erosion in Etsako, Edo

Rep member calls on FG to address erosion in Etsako, Edo

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis