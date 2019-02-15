The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned serving corps members not to take money from anyone while on election duty.

The NYSC Director-General, Maj. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure gave the warning on Thursday, February 14, 2019, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the final phase of his nationwide sensitization programme for corps members.

Kazaure represented by NYSC Assistant Director, Human Resources, Mrs. Franca Olaleye said any corps members caught collecting gratification would be prosecuted.

“You are expected to handle this critical assignment with a high sense of patriotism, responsibility and integrity.

“Your participation in the election as presiding and assistant presiding officers creates a unique opportunity to demonstrate the leadership skills, life molding and best practice you have been imbued with.

“You must bring to bear the value of training you have received from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the NYSC.

“Therefore, as agents of democratic process, you are hereby charged to be transparent and neutral in your conduct before, during and after the elections.

“You must not collect any form of gratification from anybody. If you are caught you will be apprehended and prosecuted’’, Kazaure said.

The NYSC DG therefore, appealed to corps members and NYSC staff not to compromise but strive to uphold the corporate integrity which NYSC is known.