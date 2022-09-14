NYSC offers free medical services to 1,000 persons in Bauchi

He said the exercise is being implemented under the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), targeting about 1,000 persons.

He said the exercise was designed to treat patients who presented ailments such as malaria; typhoid, hypertension, diarrhoea, cholera and diabetes, among others.

According to him, COVID-19 vaccination is being integrated into the exercise, adding that patients with complications would be referred to hospital for medical attention.

He said the scheme had deployed medical volunteers comprising doctors, pharmacists, nurses and laboratory scientists, to facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise.

“We have touched some nooks and crannies of the state.

“Last year, we were at Duguri village in Alkaleri, Giade, Toro and now in Bogoro LGA for the same programme which focused on rural settlements.

“Our team which comprises of medical personnel are here to comfort the people with their expertise and provide free drugs,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Iliya Habila, Chairman, Bogoro Local Government Council, lauded the gesture, adding that the council had donated drugs and medical consumables for the exercise.

He reiterated readiness to partner with development organisations towards improving healthcare service delivery and overall well being of the people.