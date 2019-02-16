Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving as ad hoc staff for the 2019 general elections have been crying out over ill-treatment by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a series of images and videos circulating on social media, NYSC members faced harsh conditions as they were seen sleeping in vehicles, fields and dirty floors ahead of the 2019 elections which have now been postponed.

With the hope of meeting a proper working condition for the exercise, their hopes were crushed as so many were seen crying at different venues where they had to make do with temporary accommodation in terrible conditions.

They were left without proper logistics, accommodation and feeding.

In one of the videos shared with Pulse, a corp member was heard airing his dismay about the conditions of where he was posted to.

"INEC you are wicked. My God! look at corpers, Ado Odo Ota corpers. Look at what is happening, look at what they are passing through. God will punish these politicians," he said.

His attestation, as well as several others, have shown the disheartening hardship meted on the corp members.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, postponed the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 16, just hours before Nigerians were supposed to troop to the polls.

Yakubu announced that proceeding with the elections was no longer feasible after a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections that were supposed to take place on February 16 will now take place on February 23, while the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections initially scheduled for March 2 have been moved to March 9.