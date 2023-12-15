NYSC extends service of 16 corps members in Katsina, honours 3

The 16 corps members had their service year extended for contravening the scheme’s rules and regulations.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Hajiya Aisha Muhammed, disclosed this on Friday in Katsina, during the low-key passing out ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ stream one corps members.

According to Muhammed, some of the affected corps members were given a one-month extension, some three weeks and others two weeks.

She added that another three members were honoured for performing well in their Community Development Service (CDS) projects during the year.

Muhammed further explained that their certificates of honour were signed by Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State.

She reminded the outgoing Corps members not to remain idle, but to leverage the skills they acquired through the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

The Coordinator also appreciated the state government for the hospitality accorded the scheme throughout the service year.

She thanked traditional rulers, security agents and the people of the state for securing the lives and properties of the Corps Members.

Muhammed also urged them to ensure they use their service year experiences to make positive impacts in their various communities across the country.

Similarly, she praised them for their patriotic contributions to the development of their host communities across their Places of Primary Assignments (PPAs).