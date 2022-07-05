RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

News Agency Of Nigeria

Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has warned youth corps members against indulging in local politics during the service year.

Fadah gave the warning at the end of the 2022 Batch `B’ Stream I orientation course at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Girei, Adamawa, on Tuesday.

Represented by the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Jingi Denis, the director-general described indulgence in local politics

as “no go area” for NYSC members.

He urged the youth corps members to get fully integrated with their host communities for effective service to their fatherland.

“Respect the culture and general way of life in your host communities. This is in keeping with the objectives of the scheme,” he said.

The NYSC boss further urged the youths to undertake personal and group Community Development Service (CDS) projects during the service year.

He said “I want you to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience; you need them as you progress in life.”

He described CDS projects as crucial part of the mandatory national youth service.

“It is also important to build on the skills acquired while on camp, avail yourself opportunities for post-camp training and self-reliance.

“We are liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders to provide start-up loans for corps members to begin their own businesses,” he said.

Fadah expressed commitment to ensure that the dreams of the founding fathers of the NYSC were maintained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1,500 youth corps members participated in the orientation programme in the state.

The director-general also cautioned youth corps members to refrain from local politics while addressing the 2022 Batch `B’ stream 1 at their formal closing and passing out from the orientation programme in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau on Tuesday.

Fadah, who was represented by the NYSC Coordinator in Plateau, Mrs Rifikatu Daniel, also urged the youth corps members to respect the culture and traditions of their host communities.

He called on the corps members to accept their posting to the various local government areas in good faith, saying the NYSC management was working with security agencies to ensure the safety of members.

NAN reports that Mr Kingsley Bassey was awarded as the best male youth corps member in camp, while Miss Esther Egbogbo was awarded the best female member.

Similarly, Mr Amos Malgwi was awarded as the best NYSC staff in camp, while Lance Cpl. Comfort Joseph got the best non NYSC staff in camp.

