President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of N33,000 as monthly allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members. This is according to the Director-General (DG) of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

The NYSC DG explained that the N33,000 allowance for corps members was approved in line with the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage by the Federal Government, reports Guardian .

“Contrary to the various amounts being circulated on the social media, the sum of thirty-three thousand naira had been approved as the new rate,” Ibrahim said.

The DG further disclosed that provision had been made for the new allowance in this year's budget, adding that payment would commence as soon as funds are released by appropriate authorities.

Prior to this development, corps members across the country had eagerly been expecting increase in their monthly allowance since Buhari signed the new minimum wage bill for workers into law in April 2019.