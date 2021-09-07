NYSC assures corps members of safe postings in Nasarawa

"I assure every corps member posted to the state and their parents that we are not going to post any corps member to anywhere we deem insecure in the state,".Jikamshi said.

He told newsmen after the swearing-in of the 2021 Batch B, Stream II Corps members that the NYSC was aware of parents' and guardians' concerns regarding the security of their wards.

He assured that the corps members would be safe in the state throughout their stay.

Jikamshi also assured that the NYSC was working closely with the state government and security agencies to ensure safety of corps members in the state.

"Areas that we are not comfortable with, we don't post corps members there. Besides, corps members have been receiving lectures on security. Titbits on security that they can use throughout their lives," he said.

He added that in making decisions on areas that are unsafe or insecure, NYSC always interfaced with security agencies for advice on what to do.

"We have done everything to have closer interaction with security agencies and the state government has spoken on our behalf to the security agencies to secure these corps members who are here to serve their fatherland."

1,180, comprising 651 males and 529 females were sworn in in Keffi on Tuesday,

Nasarawa State's Governor Abdullahi Sule, who was represented at the ceremony also by Jikamshi, congratulated the corps members for successfully completing their courses of study and making themselves available for the one-year national service.

The governor assured the corps members of security and hospitable nature of the people of the state urged them to participate fully in camp activities during the three-week orientation course.

He also enjoined them to continue to abide by the Federal Government's Coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols to check the spread of the virus during and after the orientation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlight of the ceremony was the administering of oath of allegiance on the corps members by Justice Samuel Ayiwulu, who represented the state's Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Aliyu.

Mr Godwin Ofoya, Miss Chika Nwosu, and Miss Princess Agbiri were appointed as the corps members Co-Camp Directors at the camp.

This was done in line with the directive of the NYSC Director-General, Brig.Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, to offer corps members a sense of belonging.

The Co-Camp Directors are expected to instill the spirit of patriotism and leadership in the corps members.