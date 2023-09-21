ADVERTISEMENT
NUJ calls for thorough investigation into death of Zamfara VON reporter

News Agency Of Nigeria

The union appealed to the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) [Credit: Ripples Nigeria)
Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) [Credit: Ripples Nigeria)

A statement signed by the Council Secretary, Ibrahim Ahmad in Gusau on Wednesday said: “The union regrets to announce the death of Hamisu Danjibga of Voice of Nigeria (VON) whose body was found in a soak away behind his house three days after missing.

The discovery of his corpse was as result of an unpleasant odour smelt by some Islamiya children in the evening of Wednesday who drew the attention of their teachers.

“After breaking the soakaway the dead body was confirmed to be that of Danjibga by his family and some neighbors.

“His funeral rites had since been observed according to Islamic injunctions.”

The union extended its heartfelt condolence to the family, Voice of Nigeria and the entire people of the state.

The council, while expressing deep concern over the nature of Danjibga’s demise, appealed to the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

---

#Featureby

News Agency Of Nigeria

