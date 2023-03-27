ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NUC re-accredits 12 KWASU programmes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the re-accreditation of 12 programmes for the Kwara State University (KWASU).

KWASU (Naijaolofofo)
KWASU (Naijaolofofo)

A statement from KWASU’s Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, on Sunday said that the notice of the re-accreditation success dated March 9, 2023 was addressed to the Visitor and Kwara Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Recommended articles

According to the statement, the notice was signed by the Deputy Director, Programme Accreditation of the NUC, Architect S.S. Ikani.

The re-accredited programmes are Arabic Language and Literature, Christian Studies, Islamic Studies, History and International Studies, Library and Information Science, Special Education, and Human Kinetics.

The others are Geology, Industrial Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, and Economics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the result, KWASU Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, expressed elation at the success the institution achieved, which was based on the quality of instruction and facilities in the university.

He described the result as a true appraisal of the effort and commitment put in by all stakeholders and congratulated all staff and students of the KWASU for yet another feat.

Jimoh however noted that as the institution continued to make giant strides in different areas, the expectations of the society would increase.

He therefore urged all stakeholders to redouble their efforts and achieve even more successes that would enhance the development of the state and nation at large.

The acting vice-chancellor also congratulated the governor and the Commissioner of Tertiary Education, Dr Afees Abolore, for the feat, adding that their commitment to the institution continued to pay off.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party calls for review, rerun of Enugu governorship election

Labour Party calls for review, rerun of Enugu governorship election

NUC re-accredits 12 KWASU programmes

NUC re-accredits 12 KWASU programmes

Buhari to inaugurate new world class facility to boost nation’s health sector

Afenifere asks Ohanaeze to clarify Iwuanyawu's 'political rascals' comment

Afenifere asks Ohanaeze to clarify Iwuanyawu's 'political rascals' comment

PDP trying to cover its tracks after rigging Delta guber election - APC

PDP trying to cover its tracks after rigging Delta guber election - APC

President-elect Tinubu mourns Diya

President-elect Tinubu mourns Diya

I began my campaign on foot - Volunteer teacher who floored Yobe Speaker

I began my campaign on foot - Volunteer teacher who floored Yobe Speaker

Edo Govt releases new dates for school certificate exams

Edo Govt releases new dates for school certificate exams

Public Alert: This eye drop has been recalled by NAFDAC

Public Alert: This eye drop has been recalled by NAFDAC

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers