A statement from KWASU’s Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, on Sunday said that the notice of the re-accreditation success dated March 9, 2023 was addressed to the Visitor and Kwara Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
NUC re-accredits 12 KWASU programmes
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the re-accreditation of 12 programmes for the Kwara State University (KWASU).
According to the statement, the notice was signed by the Deputy Director, Programme Accreditation of the NUC, Architect S.S. Ikani.
The re-accredited programmes are Arabic Language and Literature, Christian Studies, Islamic Studies, History and International Studies, Library and Information Science, Special Education, and Human Kinetics.
The others are Geology, Industrial Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, and Economics.
Reacting to the result, KWASU Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, expressed elation at the success the institution achieved, which was based on the quality of instruction and facilities in the university.
He described the result as a true appraisal of the effort and commitment put in by all stakeholders and congratulated all staff and students of the KWASU for yet another feat.
Jimoh however noted that as the institution continued to make giant strides in different areas, the expectations of the society would increase.
He therefore urged all stakeholders to redouble their efforts and achieve even more successes that would enhance the development of the state and nation at large.
The acting vice-chancellor also congratulated the governor and the Commissioner of Tertiary Education, Dr Afees Abolore, for the feat, adding that their commitment to the institution continued to pay off.
