NUC re-accredits 12 KWASU programmes

According to the statement, the notice was signed by the Deputy Director, Programme Accreditation of the NUC, Architect S.S. Ikani.

The re-accredited programmes are Arabic Language and Literature, Christian Studies, Islamic Studies, History and International Studies, Library and Information Science, Special Education, and Human Kinetics.

The others are Geology, Industrial Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, and Economics.

Reacting to the result, KWASU Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, expressed elation at the success the institution achieved, which was based on the quality of instruction and facilities in the university.

He described the result as a true appraisal of the effort and commitment put in by all stakeholders and congratulated all staff and students of the KWASU for yet another feat.

Jimoh however noted that as the institution continued to make giant strides in different areas, the expectations of the society would increase.

He therefore urged all stakeholders to redouble their efforts and achieve even more successes that would enhance the development of the state and nation at large.