NUC approves take-off of 14 programmes at Muhammadu Buhari University

News Agency Of Nigeria

The newly established university was named, ‘Muhammad Buhari University of Transportation Daura’.

The pioneer Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university, Prof. Umar Adam-Katsayal, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina, on Saturday.

NAN reports that the development was the fallout of the recent visit of the NUC resource verification team to the university.

The vice-chancellor further said that the approval was conveyed in a letter addressed to him, dated Oct. 18, 2023, and signed by the commission’s acting Director, Academic Planning, Abubakar Girei.

“The acting Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of a full-time mode of the programmes to be run in the Main Campus of the University with effect from the 2023/2024 session”, the letter stated.

According to him, the programmes approved for the university are; “B.Eng. Civil Engineering, B.Eng. Electrical Electronics Engineering, B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering, B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering, and B.Eng. Railway Engineering.

“Others include: B.Eng. Highway Engineering, B.Sc. Aviation Management, B.Sc. Transport Management, B.Sc. Logistics and Supply Chain Management, B.Sc. Maritime Safety and Environmental Administration, and BSc. Railway Transport Management.

“And also B.Sc. Sea Port and Dry Port Management, B.Sc. Inland Waterways Safety and Environmental Administration and B.Sc. Maritime Economics.”

Adam-Katsayal also said the letter further stated that “the approval does not cover the part-time mode of delivery of the programmes.

“The programmes shall bear only the approved title and nomenclature and any change will require the approval of the commission.”

NAN recalls that the NUC had on Oct. 12, 2023, carried out resource verification on the university with a view to assessing human and material resources available for its take-off.

