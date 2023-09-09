ADVERTISEMENT
NSIB begins investigation as aircraft skids off runway at Lagos airport

News Agency Of Nigeria

This is with the aim of identifying the probable causes and proffer safety recommendations that can prevent reoccurrence.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Saturday by Dr. James Odaudu, the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, signed on his behalf by Tunji Oketunbi, NSIB General Manager, Public Affairs.

The statement said the affected aircraft marked 5N-BWY had 51 passengers and four crew members onboard during the incident.

According to the statement, the aircraft landed on Runway 18R of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, skidded off the runway but without any injury or fatality.

The NSIB, hereby, solicits information from the general public in form of pictures, video or recording evidences to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“The bureau can be reached through info@aib.gov.ng and NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms. The Bureau can also be reached on its emergency line +234-807-709-0909.

“The NSIB will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is released,” the statement said.

It stated that the bureau would release the preliminary report soon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NSIB is a multimodal investigation agency charged with the mandate to investigate transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria.

