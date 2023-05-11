NSE gives FG 18 days ultimatum over abduction, killings of members

The President of NSE, Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, gave the ultimatum at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja on the killings and abduction of its members.

He said over the years, the society has been inundated with reports of abduction and vicious killings of its members across the country, especially in the South-East.

Gidari-Wudil said the most recent of such cases was the report of the killing of Donatus Udeh, who was abducted on April 22.

“Three days later, his mutilated, lifeless body and vehicle were found at different locations within 9th mile corner, Ngwo, Enugu State on April 25.

“The late Engr. Udeh was, until his demise, the Vice Chairman of the Enugu Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

“In a similar way, five Engineers from NELAN Engineering Consulting Limited were abducted on their way to inspect a project site in Ebonyi on Nov. 3, 2021."

He said the victims, Nelson Onyemeh, Earnest Edeani, Ikechukwu Ejiofor, Samuel Aneke and Engr. Stanley Nwazulum were to be on a supervisory visit to the $150 million Abakaliki Ring Road project.

The president said that that until this moment, the Police have not unraveled the mystery behind the disappearance of the hardworking professionals.

He said presently, the life of one of the Executive Committee members of NSE was under threat just because she was supervising a project in Ebonyi.

The president said it was a shame to continually witness these cruel killings without any respite from the government.

He said that the primary purpose of government was the security and welfare of the people, as provided in section 14(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Gidari-Wudil said that when all the professionals are killed, who would construct the roads, build bridges and waterways.

“The engineer saves lives and improves the quality of living by her innovative ideas and inventions.

“The slain engineers were exactly on such patriotic nation-building and economy- stimulating course when they were cut down.

“It is an irony that such breed of humans would be targeted for such brutality without a convincing action by the government to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Going forward , I hereby make an appeal to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to wade into the matter,’’ he said.

He urged the president should specifically direct the Inspector- General of Police to carry out special investigation into the abduction and killing of Udeh, in Enugu.

The society also called for the re-opening of the case of the five engineers of NELAN Engineering Consulting Limited which happened in Ebonyi State in 2021.

