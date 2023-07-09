NSCIA urges Swedish authorities to stop burning of Quran

The NSCIA was reacting to the recent burning of the Holy Qur’an in front of the main Mosque in Stockholm by some Islamophobes in that country.

The council in a statement by its Deputy Secretary-General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, said no Holy Book should be desecrated and disrespected in such manner as recurring in Sweden.

It believed that Sweden would never have allowed its National flag or the Bible to be burnt in such ignoble manner.

“The Council calls on the Swedish Authorities to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter, make the report public, and ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done.”

The NSCIA said it joins Muslims and well-meaning leaders and individuals across the world to condemn, in the strongest terms, the provocative and blasphemous act of burning the Glorious Qur’an.

“This abominable and heinous act is a clear affirmation of the growing high level of Islamophobia while evidencing the impunity of Islamophobes whose hatred for Islam and Muslims knows no bound.

“Actions and utterances credited to these Islamophobes smack of gross insensitivity, and disrespect for the feelings and sensibilities of nearly two billion Muslims in the World.”

The NSCIA, however, enjoined the Muslim Ummah across the world to remain calm and continue to be peaceful and law-abiding in the face of the provocation.

The Swedish government had in a statement by the foreign office condemned the act.