NSCDC dismisses officer for supplying drugs, ammunition to Zamfara bandits

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mustapha said that the command has zero tolerance for indiscipline, corruption, criminality or any vices that were unbecoming of an officer of the corps.

The State Commandant, Sani Mustapha, disclosed this on Saturday during a news briefing in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police command in Zamfara on Friday paraded 17 suspected bandit collaborators, including Sarkin-Tasha.

Mustapha said the command was shocked by the news of the arrest of its officer, allegedly for supplying ammunition and hard drugs to bandits in Zamfara.

“According to our preliminary findings, the officer was arrested at a checkpoint, between the Damba and Sabon Gida axis, while in transit to his hometown, Mada village of Gusau Local Government Area.

“He was allegedly found with some elements suspected to be cannabis and other hard drugs in possession.

”Other items found on him were three armour of G3 rifles and one armour of anti-rocket launcher.

“I wish to state that the Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, who also received the news with shock and disappointment has condemned the alleged barbaric behaviour of the officer.

“He has directed me to take necessary administrative actions, including immediate dismissal of the personnel from the Corps’ nominal roll.”

“Therefore, the action of the officer reflects only his personality.

”It does not represent or reflect the image or character of officers and men of the Zamfara command or the Corps, nationwide.

“In the spirit of inter-agency relationship and synergy, I will interface with the Commissioner of Police for further necessary actions.

”This is with the view to transferring the officer to the corps’ national headquarters, Abuja, for internal disciplinary action and prosecution,” he said

Mustapha added that NSCDC was poised to work with other security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

According to him, it will not spare any action in enforcing discipline against any officer of the corps, no matter how highly placed.

He pledged to pursue the case with utmost transparency, saying, ”The corps does not condone any act of indiscipline, not to talk of banditry or terrorism allegations.

“The corps shall keep the press and the public abreast of further developments in due course.”

