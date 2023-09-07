ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC clamps down on illegal car lubricant production coy in Oyo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Corps spokesman said over 2500, one litre container of adulterated ATF oil, metal drums used for storage were impounded.

Seized adulterated car lubricants.
Seized adulterated car lubricants.

Recommended articles

NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi, said this is in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Afolabi said the sealing of the production site was carried out by the NSCDC Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad following an intelligence tip-off.

He said the squad was informed of the operations of an illegal auto lubricants manufacturing company that specialised in massive production of fake Automated Transmission Fluid (ATF).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The production location is very remote and deceptive because the so called company was located inside a residential house, which does not meet the industrial standard.

“This is where the production, packaging and sales as established brand lubricants to unsuspecting oil users takes place,” he said.

According to the statement, one suspect who claimed to be the company’s manager was arrested at the point of interception, while efforts are ongoing to track down other accomplices who are now at large.

The Corps spokesman said over 2500, one litre container of adulterated ATF oil, metal drums used for storage were impounded.

“Also impounded were adulterated grease oil, large quantity of chemicals used in the production of the adulterated oil, five industrial machines, amongst other items.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Samples of all the recovered exhibits mentioned above have also been taken and would be referred to the relevant agencies for further professional analysis,” he said.

The spokesman added that the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, had ordered the immediate closure of the company, and that the suspect be taken into custody for further interrogation and investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal verdict reaffirms my electoral victory as transparent — Oyo senator

Tribunal verdict reaffirms my electoral victory as transparent — Oyo senator

NSCDC clamps down on illegal car lubricant production coy in Oyo

NSCDC clamps down on illegal car lubricant production coy in Oyo

Pray for us to succeed, Defence Minister tasks Nigerians

Pray for us to succeed, Defence Minister tasks Nigerians

5 ways to make money from politics without running for office in Africa

5 ways to make money from politics without running for office in Africa

Yobe Govt to establish Hisba commission, ICT agency

Yobe Govt to establish Hisba commission, ICT agency

NCC sensitises public on telecom fraud in Bauchi

NCC sensitises public on telecom fraud in Bauchi

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses