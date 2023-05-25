NSCDC boss vows to discipline unruly officers

Audi said this during the opening of the 2023 CG Conference which took place on Thursday at NSCDC Headquarters, Sauka, Abuja.

He said the NSCDC will no longer condone any act of indiscipline that could put the Corps to disrepute.

Audi also warned the personnel against lateness and unofficial absence from work.

“The Corps will not hesitate to sanction any officer for any act which borders on indiscipline or misconduct,” he added.

The CG called on officers to focus more attention on intelligence gathering.

He said the corps will run series of capacity building programmes on surveillance and intelligence gathering to enhance the capacity of personnel.

The CG added that the training programmes would sharpen the skills and competences of personnel and further foster operational capabilities.

“In addition, we have embarked on massive equipment drive to further boost the capacity of the Corps personnel.”

