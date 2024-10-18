NSCDC boss calls on security agencies to hand over arrested vandals

Audi said this during a quarterly meeting with senior officers of the Corps on Friday at the NSCDC headquarters in Abuja.

The CG said that the NSCDC is the lead agency in the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in the country. He said that it is, therefore, expected that vandals arrested by other security agencies would be handed over for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He said that the Corps had been handing suspects to relevant security agencies as a way of improving synergy and cooperation. Audi charged personnel of the Corps to provide actionable intelligence reports that could be shared amongst sister agencies to foster security across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No security agency has a monopoly of strategies. We must all work together closely.

“You must work on your surveillance report in order to have commensurate tactics that will match the operations of criminals; hence the importance of counter operations to face them head on,” he said.

He charged officers to familiarise themselves with the Act guiding the operations of the Corps in order to give directions to personnel in terms of mandate implementation.

“You must know your act which states that you can arrest, detain, investigate and prosecute.