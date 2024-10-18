ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC boss calls on security agencies to hand over arrested vandals

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CG stated that vandals arrested by other security agencies would be handed over for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps [X:@official_NSCDC]
Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps [X:@official_NSCDC]

Recommended articles

Audi said this during a quarterly meeting with senior officers of the Corps on Friday at the NSCDC headquarters in Abuja.

The CG said that the NSCDC is the lead agency in the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in the country. He said that it is, therefore, expected that vandals arrested by other security agencies would be handed over for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He said that the Corps had been handing suspects to relevant security agencies as a way of improving synergy and cooperation. Audi charged personnel of the Corps to provide actionable intelligence reports that could be shared amongst sister agencies to foster security across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No security agency has a monopoly of strategies. We must all work together closely.

“You must work on your surveillance report in order to have commensurate tactics that will match the operations of criminals; hence the importance of counter operations to face them head on,” he said.

He charged officers to familiarise themselves with the Act guiding the operations of the Corps in order to give directions to personnel in terms of mandate implementation.

“You must know your act which states that you can arrest, detain, investigate and prosecute.

“One of the subsections says you can arrest without warrant but it is safer to obtain a warrant before arrest in order to defend yourself very well,” Audi added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Coalition condemns plot to blackmail judiciary, calls out Gov Fubara

Coalition condemns plot to blackmail judiciary, calls out Gov Fubara

NSCDC boss calls on security agencies to hand over arrested vandals

NSCDC boss calls on security agencies to hand over arrested vandals

Blackout hits Kano, Kaduna as vandals destroy TCN towers

Blackout hits Kano, Kaduna as vandals destroy TCN towers

DSS sues SERAP for ₦5.5 billion over false claims of office invasion

DSS sues SERAP for ₦5.5 billion over false claims of office invasion

Some court verdicts sadden me -Jonathan raises concerns over Nigeria’s democracy

Some court verdicts sadden me -Jonathan raises concerns over Nigeria’s democracy

Abuja National Mosque makes history with first Igbo Imam

Abuja National Mosque makes history with first Igbo Imam

Nigerian Army arrests 3 suspects linked to terrorism in Taraba State

Nigerian Army arrests 3 suspects linked to terrorism in Taraba State

Obi says intentional agricultural investments will curb food insecurity in Nigeria

Obi says intentional agricultural investments will curb food insecurity in Nigeria

Drama in court as Gambaryan’s lawyer is unaware of client's whereabouts

Drama in court as Gambaryan’s lawyer is unaware of client's whereabouts

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity [TheCable]

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Be strong, confident - Tinubu tells Nigeria girl-child

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death